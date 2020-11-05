Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth $5,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at $2,593,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter worth about $928,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHT opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

