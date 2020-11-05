Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $269.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.