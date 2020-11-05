Greenleaf Trust Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in FedEx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
FedEx stock opened at $269.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.77.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.
In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,552. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
