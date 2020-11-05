Greenleaf Trust Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $62.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $158.37.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

