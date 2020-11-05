Greenleaf Trust Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $375,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock worth $1,436,788. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $170.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.21.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

