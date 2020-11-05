Greenleaf Trust Buys 364 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.59. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.68.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.