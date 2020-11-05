Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIF. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 78.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

Shares of NYSE:TIF opened at $130.97 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $103.89 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $747.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

