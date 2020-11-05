Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Comerica were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $43.64 on Thursday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

