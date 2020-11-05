Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 105.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $28,796,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $18,537,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of China Mobile by 100.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in China Mobile by 42.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,193,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHL shares. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.9871 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

