Greenleaf Trust Acquires 585 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in JOYY were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JOYY by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in JOYY by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JOYY from $77.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JOYY in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JOYY from $75.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of YY opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.81. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $826.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

