Greenleaf Trust Acquires 47 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 51.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $11,008,166.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,465,333. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $483.46 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $484.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.45 and a 200 day moving average of $290.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

