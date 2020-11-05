Greenleaf Trust Acquires 3,754 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Aegon were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 260.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 74,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 1,672.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEG shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, October 5th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Aegon to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Aegon stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.