Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

GPMT opened at $6.81 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.39.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.75%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 505.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 634,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 529,502 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 50.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,373,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 462,710 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 348,446 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

