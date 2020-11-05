Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRNNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of GRNNF stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

