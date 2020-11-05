Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.38.
GTE has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.26.
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
