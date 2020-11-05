Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart Sells 4,000 Shares

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Etchart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of Graco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $67,884.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.58. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.43 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.17 million. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 38,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Graco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 19,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Graco by 37.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Graco in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

