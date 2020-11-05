Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.48

Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 91755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09.

About Gowest Gold Ltd. (GWA.V) (CVE:GWA)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the delineation and development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 10,942 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

