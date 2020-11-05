Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Gossan Resources shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 8,500 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06.

Gossan Resources Company Profile (CVE:GSS)

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group, and base metals, as well as specialty metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium, and chromium.

