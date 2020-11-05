Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.31. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Jobson acquired 35,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $52,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,806,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,033.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $73,114 in the last three months. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.