GoldMint Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $336,729.07 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last week, GoldMint has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00068734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00182081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00027208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.01038909 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint launched on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

