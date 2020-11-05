Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

