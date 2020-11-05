GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Up 9.8%

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)’s share price shot up 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50. 876,385 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,507,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOCO. William Blair began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on GoHealth in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.73.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

