GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

GoHealth stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at $4,367,000.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

