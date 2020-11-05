Global Water Resources (GWRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts expect Global Water Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWRS stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $242.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,072.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

