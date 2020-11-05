Global Water Resources (GWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.09 million.

GWR stock opened at C$14.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.00. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$19.99. The stock has a market cap of $322.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 720.61%.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

