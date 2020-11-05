Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives $109.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GBT opened at $61.88 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after buying an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 74.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.