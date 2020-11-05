GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Raised to Buy at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,709,000 after purchasing an additional 916,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,966,000. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

