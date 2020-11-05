Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 299,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through June 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 186 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

