Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of -249.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

