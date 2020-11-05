GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.28. GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $2.34 million and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About GGL Resources Corp. (GGL.V) (CVE:GGL)

GGL Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns claims prospective for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead, nickel, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as diamonds in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and British Columbia, Canada.

