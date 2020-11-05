Genpact (NYSE:G) Announces Earnings Results

Genpact (NYSE:G) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Genpact updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.08-2.11 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.08-2.11 EPS.

Genpact stock opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. Genpact has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

