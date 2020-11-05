GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market cap of $987.60 million, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.89.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $40,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,838.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,728 shares of company stock worth $4,763,872 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 97,886 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

