Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 140166 upped their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

GCO opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.59. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $280.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.58.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after acquiring an additional 169,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Genesco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Genesco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 185,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genesco by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

