General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $38.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

