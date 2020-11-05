General Dynamics Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $11.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $11.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Argus lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

GD stock opened at $139.09 on Tuesday. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.88 and a 200-day moving average of $144.35.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,443,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

