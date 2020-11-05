GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.47 ($33.49).

ETR G1A opened at €30.44 ($35.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.39. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

