GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.00 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE:GCP opened at $22.21 on Thursday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.24 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.