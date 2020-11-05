Gary T. Dicamillo Sells 833 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE WHR opened at $194.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.53 and its 200 day moving average is $152.84. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

