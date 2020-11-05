Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Garmin reported stellar third-quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates and grew year over year. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor and marine segments drove the top-line growth. Growing demand for advanced wearables, adventure watches and cycling products remained a positive. Solid adoption of Chartplotters contributed well. Also, strengthening momentum across specialty categories and new OEM programs was another positive. Garmin’s strong focus on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments remains a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Sluggish ADS-B products remain overhangs for the aviation segment.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GRMN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Garmin stock opened at $111.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.10.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,218.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

