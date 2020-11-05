Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $41.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.09.

GLPI stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,041,000 after acquiring an additional 874,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 713,347 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $18,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

