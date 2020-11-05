GameStop (NYSE:GME) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.83.

GME opened at $10.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $710.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12,690.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 99.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 150.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

