GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.94. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $352.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 112.14%.
About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
