GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Shares Gap Up to $12.70

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.70, but opened at $13.94. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 318 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $352.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,318 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 11.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

