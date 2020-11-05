G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E) Shares Gap Up to $17.25

G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) (LON:G3E)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.25, but opened at $28.10. G3 Exploration Limited (G3E.L) shares last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 3,716,304 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.56.

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in sell and distribution of gas, as well as it provides financing and management services. The company was formerly known as Green Dragon Gas Limited and changed its name to G3 Exploration Limited in January 2018.

