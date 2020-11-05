FY2020 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.04.

VICI opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a current ratio of 99.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in VICI Properties by 13.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 204,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VICI Properties by 70.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,535.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

