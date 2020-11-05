FY2020 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 277.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $38,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

