FY2020 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.84. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.53.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.59.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

