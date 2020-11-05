FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank7 Corp Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank7 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank7’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

BSVN stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $86.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank7 by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Bank7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

