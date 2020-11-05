FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Weichai Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEICY opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.86.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

