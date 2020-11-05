FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TCF. DA Davidson started coverage on TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.55.

Shares of TCF opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. TCF Financial’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCF. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

