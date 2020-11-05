FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Stellus Capital Investment Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a research note issued on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $167.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,183.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

