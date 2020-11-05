FY2020 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $296,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,393,000 after buying an additional 61,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

